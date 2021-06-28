Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) recently:

6/24/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/17/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/16/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/11/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/10/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/4/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

6/3/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/28/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/24/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

5/5/2021 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

NYSE BSM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,021. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Black Stone Minerals LP alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.