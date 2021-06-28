Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$15.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.13. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

