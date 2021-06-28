Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):
- 6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.
- 5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CAS stock opened at C$15.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.13. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
