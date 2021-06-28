Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently:
- 6/17/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – CyrusOne had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 4/30/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/30/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CONE stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $73.14. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,673. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 197.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
