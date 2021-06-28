Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently:

6/17/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/6/2021 – CyrusOne had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/30/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/30/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CONE stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $73.14. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,673. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 197.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

