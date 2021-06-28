Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the last few weeks:

6/25/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

5/25/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Intel had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

5/10/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

5/7/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.