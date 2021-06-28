Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

