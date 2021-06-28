Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several brokerages have commented on WBT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

WBT stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

