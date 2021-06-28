Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.
Several brokerages have commented on WBT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
WBT stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
