Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.29 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

