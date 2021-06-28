Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,105 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 15.3% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $99,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,940,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,030,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,774,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after purchasing an additional 192,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

