WePower (WPR) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. WePower has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $181,517.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

