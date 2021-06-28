Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 87.4% in June

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of WIA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.66. 25,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

