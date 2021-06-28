Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,674 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. The Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $178.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

