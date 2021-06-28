Wexford Capital LP Buys 16,400 Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) insider Wexford Capital LP bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 171,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,665.

Wexford Capital LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Wexford Capital LP bought 3,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,080.00.

BTR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.37. 8,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$141.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.82.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

