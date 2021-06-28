Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.43 and last traded at $52.43. Approximately 2,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 730,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,655,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.