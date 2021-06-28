Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) Insider Sells A$247,500.00 in Stock

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) insider Ben Cole sold 550,000 shares of Wide Open Agriculture stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32), for a total value of A$247,500.00 ($176,785.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 27.35 and a quick ratio of 25.81.
About Wide Open Agriculture
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Wide Open Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wide Open Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.