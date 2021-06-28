William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

