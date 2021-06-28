William Blair Lowers QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) to Market Perform

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $14.05 on Monday, reaching $86.95. 93,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,080. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

