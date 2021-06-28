William W. Burke Sells 6,761 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.13, a PEG ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
