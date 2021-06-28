World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $278,600.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.93. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.06.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

