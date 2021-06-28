Worm Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worm Capital LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

