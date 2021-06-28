Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

