XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 6.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 598,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,326,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a PE ratio of -27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

