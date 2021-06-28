XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 6.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 598,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,326,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a PE ratio of -27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
