XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Trading Down 4.9%

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.75 and last traded at $142.75. 4,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.