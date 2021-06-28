Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

XYL stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

