Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.08% from the company’s current price.

YMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

