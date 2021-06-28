Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.62% of Yandex worth $140,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 19,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 528,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yandex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,940,000 after purchasing an additional 152,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

