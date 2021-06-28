Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.15). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.