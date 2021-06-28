Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.52). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. 32,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

