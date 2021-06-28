Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

SDC stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

