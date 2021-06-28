Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 21,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $779.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.10.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

