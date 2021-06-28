Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -14.08. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

