Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post sales of $349.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

RCM stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.