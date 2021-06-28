Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $329.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71. SunPower has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

