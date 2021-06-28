Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.01. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

