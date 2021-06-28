Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $156.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $628.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

