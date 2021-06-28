Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.27 Million

Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $343.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.90 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $320.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

