Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $44.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.28 million and the lowest is $27.79 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $356.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $137.04 million, with estimates ranging from $82.71 million to $191.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

