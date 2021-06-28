Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report sales of $6.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

