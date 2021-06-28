Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NKTR stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

