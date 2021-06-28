Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.85 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $95.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $393.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $467.13 million, with estimates ranging from $455.40 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Perion Network stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 107.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

