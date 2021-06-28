Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

NYSE:A opened at $147.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.52 and a 1-year high of $148.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.