Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 418352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.15.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

