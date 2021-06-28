Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,793 shares of company stock worth $7,876,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.36 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

