ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $68,099.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 21,894,622 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

