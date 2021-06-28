Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,471 shares of company stock worth $32,557,842 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ZS opened at $218.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $230.88.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
