Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,471 shares of company stock worth $32,557,842 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 118.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Zscaler by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 381.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $218.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.