ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $350,603.67 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $350,603.67 and $68,482.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 152.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00626524 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 78.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,939,871,158 coins and its circulating supply is 14,427,310,668 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

