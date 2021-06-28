ZUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $445,997.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00163775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,350.13 or 1.00199295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

