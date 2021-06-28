Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.