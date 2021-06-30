$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Culp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Culp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The company has a market cap of $200.62 million, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

