-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 22,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 698.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kadmon by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,277 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 671,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 3,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.