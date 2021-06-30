-$0.31 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,834. The company has a market cap of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

